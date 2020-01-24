Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,390. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

