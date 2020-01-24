Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Inphi makes up 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Inphi worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.61. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

