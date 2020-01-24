TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,564.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $158,557.00 and $13,564.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

