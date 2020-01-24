Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

