Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s (ERIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,348. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

