Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSN remained flat at $C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. Telson Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.44.

Telson Mining Company Profile

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

