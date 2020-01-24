TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $143,999.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,481,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

