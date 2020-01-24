TENA (TENA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,524.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market capitalization of $51,060.00 and approximately $2,524.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENA has traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

