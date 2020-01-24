Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 237.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 264.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $336,015.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of TNC opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

