Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.52. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,014. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $558.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tenneco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenneco by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

