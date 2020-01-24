TenX Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,655,901 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Vebitcoin, COSS, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Livecoin, BitBay, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Bit-Z and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

