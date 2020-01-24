Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TER stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,661,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,052. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

