Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 227,600 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

