Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

TER stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

