Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of TER opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Teradyne has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

