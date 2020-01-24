Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,049. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

