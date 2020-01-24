Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $53.56 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Terra has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.