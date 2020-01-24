Terracoin (TRC) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $841,946.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,476.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.03805901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00709160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000700 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.