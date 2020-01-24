Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Tesco stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.90 ($3.27). 14,430,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.30. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

