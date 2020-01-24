Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Derek G. Amidon Sells 4,783 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 180,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,423. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

