Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Downgraded by Gabelli

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TTPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

