Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 135 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.30. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,278. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

