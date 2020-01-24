TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 96,449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

