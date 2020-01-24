The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,893 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.