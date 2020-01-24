The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0278 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007414 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

