The Voyager Token Tops One Day Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

