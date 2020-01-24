THETA Trading Down 3.5% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, IDEX, Upbit and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

