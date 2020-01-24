Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $17,151.00 and approximately $8,193.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052800 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073969 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,387.59 or 1.00084881 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033910 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

