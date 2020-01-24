Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 8% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $17,592.00 and $8,146.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053135 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00074294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,340.42 or 1.00373318 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

