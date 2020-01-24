Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $83.44 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

