Thore Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $35,262.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $35,262.00 and approximately $25,138.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00639776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007999 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

