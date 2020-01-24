Thunder Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

