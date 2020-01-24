TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $136,698.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $136,698.00 and approximately $12.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.02761167 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

