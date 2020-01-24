TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Downgraded by HSBC

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $20.08 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 68.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.