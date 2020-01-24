Tiptree (TIPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT):

1/24/2020 – Tiptree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Tiptree was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Tiptree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Tiptree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Tiptree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 31.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tiptree by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

