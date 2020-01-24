TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

TSE X opened at C$120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.69. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$75.68 and a 1 year high of C$121.88.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 5.9177275 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

