Tokenomy (TEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $138,941.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.75 million and $138,941.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, IDEX, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Indodax, CoinBene, IDEX, LBank and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.