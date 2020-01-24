TOKYO (TOKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TOKYO has a market cap of $45,469.00 and $8.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006357 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003890 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028189 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

