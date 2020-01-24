Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lowered by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,209,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

