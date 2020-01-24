TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,663. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

