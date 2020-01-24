Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $12,573.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00324031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

