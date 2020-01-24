TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Mark C. Wiggins Purchases 5,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 1,244,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,675. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

