TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $625.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

NYSE:TDG traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.88. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $344.61 and a twelve month high of $662.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.63 and a 200 day moving average of $540.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,780,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

