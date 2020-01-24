TransferCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $382.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 215.9% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $122,579.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,237,774 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.