TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $673.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.75 million. TransUnion reported sales of $613.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 28.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,193.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

