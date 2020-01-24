Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $3.50 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $253,180.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,821,295 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

