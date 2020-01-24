Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.78. 1,755,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

