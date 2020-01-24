Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits Market Cap of $423,680.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $423,680.00 and $230.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

