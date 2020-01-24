Tripio Market Cap Hits $5.97 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Tripio has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.