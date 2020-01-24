TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 1,200,000 Shares

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,777.85.

CVE:TSG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.25. 33,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27. TriStar Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

